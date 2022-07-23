KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks and rookies are putting in work amid the heat Saturday at the second day of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

#Chiefs rookies and quarterbacks working here in St. Joe. Camp continues today on @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/dQL74n5hiM — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 23, 2022



Head coach Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs recruits spoke with reporters after training camp practice.

WATCH: Andy Reid and Chiefs recruits speak with reporters

Chiefs training camp day 2

According to Reid, offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho did not practice Saturday due to a leg issue.

Reid also said that the rookies worked well through the heat. Temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees in the area.

#Chiefs Andy Reid says rookies handled todays heat well for the most part: “You’ve gotta train yourself to be able to work through” pic.twitter.com/7SUIUD4GDg — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 23, 2022



Defensive end George Karlaftis also took the podium at training camp.

#Chiefs first round pick George Karlaftis first time at the podium for camp. pic.twitter.com/zPUxDGfRJ0 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 23, 2022

He said it was a "good first day knocking the rust off."

Safety Bryan Cook said his focus at training camp is learning new plays. He says he puts a lot of pressure on himself to stay sharp on what is going on around him on the field so that he can help help his team members succeed.

As for running back Isiah Pacheco, he says he felt great on his first day and was ready to hit the road once training began.