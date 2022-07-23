Watch Now
Sports

Actions

BLOG: Chiefs quarterbacks, rookies work through heat at day 2 of training camp

Training camp.jpeg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Aaron Ladd/KSHB 41 News
Chiefs training camp day 2
Training camp.jpeg
Andy Reid
George Karlaftis
Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 11.19.32 AM.png
Isiah Pacheco
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 12:38:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks and rookies are putting in work amid the heat Saturday at the second day of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.


Head coach Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs recruits spoke with reporters after training camp practice.

WATCH: Andy Reid and Chiefs recruits speak with reporters

Chiefs training camp day 2

According to Reid, offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho did not practice Saturday due to a leg issue.

Reid also said that the rookies worked well through the heat. Temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees in the area.


Defensive end George Karlaftis also took the podium at training camp.

He said it was a "good first day knocking the rust off."

Safety Bryan Cook said his focus at training camp is learning new plays. He says he puts a lot of pressure on himself to stay sharp on what is going on around him on the field so that he can help help his team members succeed.

As for running back Isiah Pacheco, he says he felt great on his first day and was ready to hit the road once training began.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock