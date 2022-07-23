One more day of dangerously hot temperatures then a cold front arrives Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The heat intensifies Saturday as highs reach 100°-105°; First time in 4+ years

A cold front drops in Sunday-Monday, bringing some much needed rain and cooler temperatures

Thunderstorms are most likely early Monday and again Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: The heat advisory continues as dangerous heat and humidity are expected. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 101° Heat Index: 105-110°

Tonight: More clouds, staying warm and windy. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 82°

Sunday: A cold front moves into the area. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures are not as hot. The heat advisory expires at 8pm. Wind: SW to NE 5-15 mph. High: 92°; 98-102° south of KC to 80s north.

Monday: Some heat and drought relief! Watching for rain and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures are dropping too. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 68° High: 81°

