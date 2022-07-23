Watch Now
Weather

Actions

One more day of dangerously hot temperatures then a cold front arrives Sunday

The hottest temperatures we've seen in 4 years is possible today
and last updated 2022-07-23 06:11:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat intensifies Saturday as highs reach 100°-105°; First time in 4+ years
  • A cold front drops in Sunday-Monday, bringing some much needed rain and cooler temperatures
  • Thunderstorms are most likely early Monday and again Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: The heat advisory continues as dangerous heat and humidity are expected. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 101° Heat Index: 105-110°

Tonight: More clouds, staying warm and windy. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 82°

Sunday: A cold front moves into the area. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures are not as hot. The heat advisory expires at 8pm. Wind: SW to NE 5-15 mph. High: 92°; 98-102° south of KC to 80s north.

Monday: Some heat and drought relief! Watching for rain and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures are dropping too. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 68° High: 81°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.