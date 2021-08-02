Blue Springs alum Darrius Shepherd turning heads during Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wideout Darrius Shepherd is still pinching himself.

The journeyman receiver is in a crowded room with the two-time defending champs, and adding even more pressure to the equation is the fact that he’s a hometown kid.

“When you’re in second grade and the teacher asks what you want to do when you grow up, it's to be a Kansas City Chiefs football player,” Shepherd told reporters on Monday after practice.

Shepherd, a Blue Springs standout and former North Dakota State Bison, got a majority of his work Monday with the third team.

“To find out there’s an opportunity [with the Chiefs], I was super excited to come be a part of this,” Shepherd said.

In two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Shepherd’s biggest impact came on special teams. Hoping to breakthrough with Kansas City, the shifty receiver says he’s soaking up valuable knowledge from an experienced group.

“Wherever you put him in, he finds a way to make the play,” Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy said “He runs very good routes [and] the kid has great hands. So he's been fun to watch. And he's been fun to work with."

Chiefs training camp continues through August 18.