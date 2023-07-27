Blue Springs alum hopes to be the ‘Patrick Mahomes of SlamBall’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rebranding and relaunching in 2023, SlamBall is a hybrid sport of hockey, basketball and football, offering sports fans constant action on the hardwood.

“I feel like this sport has taken off and is about to take off even more,” said Darius Clark, standout scorer for the Mob.

Clark, a Blue Springs alumnus, finished the opening week ranked first in the league in slam dunks (27), second in points (83) and tied for first in hits (six).

“I just feel like it's an effort thing,” Clark said of his opening week efforts.

Broadcast nationally on ESPN, Clark’s competitions even caught the eye of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Man i missed slamball!! 🤣🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 21, 2023

“Patrick Mahomes saying what he said, that was to me like the biggest highlight,” Clark said, "because I'm from Kansas City and a diehard Chiefs fan."

Clark scored at least 20 points in three of his team’s four games and had five or more dunks in each contest, garnering early comparisons to his hometown hero.

“If I'm being called 'The Patrick Mahomes of SlamBall,' I'm doing something right,” Clark said. “That's the goal. Patrick's the greatest football player in the league. I'm trying to be the greatest SlamBall player in the league.”

Darius and his team, The Mob, will put their undefeated record on the line at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

