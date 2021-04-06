Watch
Blythe’s back: Chiefs newest lineman has Kansas City roots

Versatile vet signs with 'favorite team'
Stephen Brashear/AP
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Austin Blythe is pictured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-9. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Austin Blythe
Posted at 8:18 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 21:18:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another new face joins the Kansas City Chiefs re-tooled offensive line room.

Austin Blythe officially signed with the team Monday. The five-year veteran has experience in the guard and tackle positions and figures to play a role at a key position for the AFC champs in 2021-22.

Blythe told reporters Monday that the Chiefs have always been his favorite team.

“I was born in the Kansas City area,” he said. “My parents were living in Liberty at the time. And they moved shortly after I was born... I have Kansas City roots and [I'm] excited to get back and explore the city as an adult."

The former Los Angeles Ram recorded 1,200+ snaps at center in 2020 and 1,200+ snaps at right guard in 2018.

