Bobby Witt Jr. named American League Player of the Week after impressive series against White Sox

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. dives safely into third base on a single by Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jul 22, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off of an impressive performance in the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby and a red-hot series against the Chicago White Sox, Bobby Witt Jr. was named American League Player of the Week.

Witt was nearly an impossible out during the series against the White Sox, reaching base safely in 10 of 12 plate appearances.

During that period, Witt also went nine for 11, scoring four runs, one home run and recording three runs batted in, according to the Royals.

The Royals shortstop also recorded three hits in all three games of the series against the White Sox.

Before his impressive series, Witt also brought the power in the home run derby, advancing to the finals before falling just short against Los Angeles Dodgers Teoscar Hernández.

Witt hit a total of 50 home runs during the derby.

His impressive week also included playing the last four innings at shortstop during the Major League Baseball All-Star game.

