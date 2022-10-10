Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who just finished his rookie season, will pinch hit for Self — who has led the Jayhawks to two NCAA national championships, including one last April.

A Chiefs spokesperson said Self was unable to be the Drum Honoree for the Monday Night Football showdown against the rival Las Vegas Raiders because of a scheduling conflict.

Self was originally announced as the Drum Honoree last week.

Witt, a former No. 2 overall pick, was a bright spot in the Royals' recent 97-loss campaign — which led the Royals to fire President Dayton Moore, manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.

Witt batted .254 with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

Grammy Award winner Erica Campbell will sing the national anthem with a pregame appearance by the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team. The Overland Park Police Department will serve as the color guard.

Renee Jeria, a 17-year-old breast cancer survivor, has been selected as the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader, while breast-cancer survivor Jolene Gewin was chosen to sit in the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat.