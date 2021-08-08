Bolton battling butterflies ahead of NFL debut: ‘I never thought this would happen’

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ first selection of the 2021 draft is still coming to grips with his new reality.

“(I'm a) Small town kid, I never thought this would happen,” rookie linebacker Nick Bolton told reporters after practice Sunday.

The University of Missouri standout seems to be an impact player for the Super Bowl LVI favorites, flashing his skills on defense and special teams.

“I'm excited,” Bolton continued, saying it feels like his first ever football game. “I kind of got the peewee butterflies."

The downhill, power hitting backer earned five star grades coming out of college, but his hands have been impressive as well.

Bolton recorded back-to-back interceptions of Patrick Mahomes this week in training camp.

#Chiefs Nick Bolton grabs an interception during Monday's 7-on-7 period pic.twitter.com/a7aqvrzfaD — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2021

“[It’s] a dream come true, being here in the Kansas City Chiefs organization, playing for the state,” Bolton said. “I'm ready to get it going.”

The Kansas City Chiefs open preseason play Saturday, Aug. 14 against the San Francisco 49ers, a game people can watch on KSHB 41 News.