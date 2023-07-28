Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Boulevard to release limited-edition Another Round, Strawberry Wheat beers

New Boulevard beers 2023.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy of Boulevard Brewing Company
In conjunction with the start of football season, Kansas City-based Boulevard Brewing Company announced two limited-release beers, Another Round and Strawberry Wheat.
New Boulevard beers 2023.jpg
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 16:13:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you ready for “Another Round?” The Boulevard Brewing Company hopes you are.

In conjunction with the start of football season, the Kansas City-based brewery announced the release of a limited-edition Imperial Wheat beer, Another Round.

The special release is 8% alcohol by volume and will be available for a limited time.

Boulevard also announced that it is releasing a new variant of its famed Unfiltered Wheat called Strawberry Wheat.

The strawberry variant will be available in six- and 12-packs throughout August.

Finally, Boulevard will roll out new can and bottle boxes for its BLVD ‘89 lager.

“Boulevard Brewing Company is excited to offer football fans across the Midwest the best lineup of beers and seltzers for all of their tailgating and game-watching adventures,” Boulevard Vice President of Marketing Brian Reames said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Kansas City’s favorite ‘Protector of Tailgates,’ Creed Humphrey, again as our Boulevard brand ambassador for tailgating. Nothing beats a refreshing Boulevard beverage while cheering on Creed and Kansas City’s favorite football team.”

During the football season, fans are invited to tag Humphrey, a Pro Bowl center for the Kansas City Chiefs, on social media from their tailgate.

Humphrey will pick his favorite and the winner will receive an autographed Boulevard item and be entered to win an unspecified grand prize.

Boulevard also will donate $100 to the KC Pet Project each week in the winner’s name.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app