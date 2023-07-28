Boulevard to release limited-edition Another Round, Strawberry Wheat beers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you ready for “Another Round?” The Boulevard Brewing Company hopes you are.

In conjunction with the start of football season, the Kansas City-based brewery announced the release of a limited-edition Imperial Wheat beer, Another Round.

The special release is 8% alcohol by volume and will be available for a limited time.

Boulevard also announced that it is releasing a new variant of its famed Unfiltered Wheat called Strawberry Wheat.

The strawberry variant will be available in six- and 12-packs throughout August.

Finally, Boulevard will roll out new can and bottle boxes for its BLVD ‘89 lager.

“Boulevard Brewing Company is excited to offer football fans across the Midwest the best lineup of beers and seltzers for all of their tailgating and game-watching adventures,” Boulevard Vice President of Marketing Brian Reames said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Kansas City’s favorite ‘Protector of Tailgates,’ Creed Humphrey, again as our Boulevard brand ambassador for tailgating. Nothing beats a refreshing Boulevard beverage while cheering on Creed and Kansas City’s favorite football team.”

During the football season, fans are invited to tag Humphrey, a Pro Bowl center for the Kansas City Chiefs, on social media from their tailgate.

Humphrey will pick his favorite and the winner will receive an autographed Boulevard item and be entered to win an unspecified grand prize.

Boulevard also will donate $100 to the KC Pet Project each week in the winner’s name.

