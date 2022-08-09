Bracing for return, Chiefs’ Matt Nagy reflects on lessons learned in Chicago

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy is bracing for a unique homecoming.

“I’m so used to being on the home side, on the home sideline, in the home locker room coming out, that’s different," Nagy said on Tuesday.

Fired by the Chicago Bears in January, Nagy re-joined Kansas City's staff in the off-season after serving as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2017 and helping usher the Patrick Mahomes era.

#Chiefs Matt Nagy: “I wouldn’t change anything of (the) last four years…I would’ve wanted to win more but I learned a lot.” pic.twitter.com/T8dwXeu7d0 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 9, 2022

“It is so neat to see [Mahomes’] growth of where he’s at and what he’s done," Nagy said. "He has so much confidence and when he walks in the room, results occur because of that confidence every day in practice."

According to Nagy, it's not something coaches come across very often.

“That’s rare, you don’t come across that very much and he makes me a better coach because of that, he makes his teammates better players and it’s just special,” he said.

Kansas City opens preseason play on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, offering Nagy an instant opportunity at reflection.

Quick look at #Chiefs Matt Nagy working with the quarterbacks during rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/IwfFPi4WPR — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) May 8, 2022

“[It] Didn’t end how we wanted it to and there was disappointment, there was discouragement but in all that said, I know I’m not defeated,” Nagy said. “It’s my professional job to make sure I step back and make sure it’s about us and not me."

Nagy said he's unsure how he'll feel in his return to Chicago.

“I don’t know how I’ll feel when I get out there, but it’s the preseason too, so we’re going to go out there and have some fun,” he said.

