Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy active against mostly healthy Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City remained remarkably healthy for Week 17 of the NFL season and there were no surprises among the Chiefs’ inactives for a matchup Sunday with the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, and offensive linemen Geron Christian and Darian Kinnard were Kansas City’s only inactives.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. are among the players on Kansas City’s injured reserve list.

Meanwhile, Denver will be without quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, wide receivers Montrell Washington and Freddie Swain, former Mizzou running back Tyler Badie, outside linebacker Baron Browning, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and nose tackle DJ Jones.

Anderson (ankle) had previously been ruled out, while Browning (back) and Jones (knee) were questionable for the game.

Two Broncos wide receivers, Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring), who had been questionable on the final official injury report are active for the game.

Jeudy had a career-high three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 34-28 win Dec. 11 in Denver, the only multi-touchdown game of his NFL career.

Pass-rush specialist Randy Gregory (knee) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) landed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

