Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2

Kansas City secures series win over Chicago
Mark Black/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
Kris Bubic
Posted at 6:01 PM, Aug 21, 2021
CHICAGO, Il. — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2.

Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games.

Bubic was working on a no-hitter when the game was delayed in the middle of the seventh because of an approaching storm.

The heavy rain never materialized, and Bubic returned after a 34-minute delay.

Frank Schwindel then led off with his second walk and Patrick Wisdom followed with his 20th homer.

