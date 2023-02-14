Bud Light plans to give Kansas Citians free beer at parade, city officials say not so fast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bud Light plans to give Kansas Citians a free beer during the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory.

But Kansas City, Missouri, officials are reminding fans it's not a green light to drink alcohol in public.

As part of the beer giant's "Bring the Bud Light Home" campaign, it will provide Chiefs fans with a free Bud Light to celebrate the Super Bowl victory.

Bud Light partnered with former Chiefs great running back Jamaal Charles for the promotion.

City officials addressed Bud Light's campaign during a press conference to announce details on the parade.

"We have been made aware of a tweet from Bud Light; we are in communication with them," said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation. "Please know that they will only be able to handout free Bud Light to licensed locations."

Nelson also noted Bud Light is not involved in the parade route nor will representatives be walking up and down the route.

"You might see a celebrity or two inside of the licensed location that will be able to hand you a Bud Light," Nelson said.

Bud Light said it would have activations locations for the event and said more details would be announced at a later time.

"Fans are reminded that public consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited," Nelson said.

