Buschy McBusch Race 400: Coming to Kansas Speedway on May 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The grand tradition of ornery websurfers overwhelming online polls to name things continues.

Thus, when the NASCAR Cup Series revs up May 2 at Kansas Speedway, it will be for the Buschy McBusch Race 400.

That’s the name social media users selected from among four finalists, Busch Beer announced Wednesday on Twitter.

BUSCHY MCBUSCH RACE 400 FOR THE WIN!



After tallying the votes, we have an official name for the @NASCAR Cup Series race at @KansasSpeedway on 5/2! Thanks to everyone who donated and played along #ForTheFarmers https://t.co/fU1bzq5gBM pic.twitter.com/Ysq7XHoOWe — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 17, 2021

For a $1 donation to Farm Rescue, Busch Beer offered NASCAR fans — or anyone with an internet connection — the chance to suggest a name for the May 2 race at Kansas Speedway .

The Name This Race 400 campaign announced four finalists — including the Busch Latte 400, For the Farmers 400 and Nectar of the Cobs 400 — on March 8 with Buschy McBusch Race prevailing in the end.

We're down to 4 finalists, and we need your help to decide the final name for the @NASCAR Cup Series Race at @KansasSpeedway on 5/2.



Reply with your favorite below using #BuschContest. The one with the most votes wins! pic.twitter.com/z5xJ8FSTqX — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 8, 2021

It’s the latest in a growing grand tradition.

Origins of the phenomenon are unclear, but arguably the most famous instance came in 2016 when the UK’s Natural Environment Research Council had an online contest to name a new polar research ship.

Boaty McBoatface won in a landslide.

Two years later, Brushy McBrushface won a Twitter poll to name a new track sweeper for the KC Streetcar line — again by a wide margin.

But there are other instances dating back to at least 2012 when pranksters tried to get a pedestrian and cycling bridge named in Slovakia named for Chuck Norris in an online poll.

Slovak leaders in the Bratislava regional assembly ultimately rejected the name and instead went with Freedom Cycling-Bridge.

Of course, at this point, there’s no use fighting it. The internet remains undefeated, so enjoy your Buschy McBusch Race 400 in a couple of months at the 1.5-mile tri-oval in Kansas City, Kansas.

The results are in...



The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas on May 2nd will be named the Buschy McBusch Race 400!



EVENT INFO: https://t.co/Xze0yuRTJU@BuschBeer | #BuschyMcBusch400 pic.twitter.com/Sy2T0unD8z — Kansas Speedway (@kansasspeedway) March 17, 2021

The Cup Series race starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

The weekend of racing kicks off with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 1, with an ARCA Menard’s Series Kansas 150 at 12:30 p.m. followed by a 200-mile NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at 6:30 p.m.

All three races will be broadcast on FS1.