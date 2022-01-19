Businesses tie deals to Chiefs success across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs do well, so do their fans.

Several businesses around Chiefs Kingdom have specials tied to the football team’s success.

All Johnny’s Tavern locations will discount the price of a pizza the Monday following a game by however many points the Chiefs scored. So after the Chiefs scored 42 points against the Steelers Sunday, pizzas were 42 percent off Monday.

The local sports bar chain sold 843 pizzas across all its locations that day.

“One of the questions I get a lot from customers is, ‘What are you going to do when the Chiefs score 101 points, are you going to pay for me to eat your pizza?'” Johnny’s co-owner Kyle Witherspoon said with a laugh.

He thinks it’s great when the Chiefs score 40 or 50 points. He predicts fans will get a 39 percent discount as they celebrate another playoff victory this Monday.

Plowboys Barbecue, with locations downtown and in Blue Springs, celebrates Red Friday during the playoffs with free fries to any dine-in customer who orders a sandwich. The restaurant dubbed the promotion “Red Fry-day.”

And local McDonald’s restaurants continue their Big Mac Sack promotion.

Should the Chiefs defense get a sack during the game, the restaurant offers a buy one, get one free deal on Big Macs the following day.

McDonald’s owners have also pledged to donate $500 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City for each sack the Chiefs record during the playoffs.