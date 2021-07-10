Busio thankful for home field advantage as USMNT preps for Gold Cup

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — U.S. soccer returns to the Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday with a new face many in the stands will recognize.

Wrapping another rigorous training with the United States Men's National Soccer Team, 19-year-old midfielder Gianluca Busio spoke candidly about his selection to the roster and flurry of speculation around a possible transfer.

“Not many people get to represent their national team, and I'm doing it at such a young age,” Busio told reporters via video conference. “It's a really special moment for me.”

Gregg Berhalter’s United States side opens Gold Cup group play Sunday versus Haiti. Matriculating through the professional soccer ranks rapidly, Busio finds irony in his U.S. debut likely coming in Kansas City.

“I've grown up here. So it's special to me,” the midfielder said of his four-year stint in Sporting KC’s developmental academy. “I'm excited to kind of get out there on my home field and, you know, see the fans where national team jerseys instead of Sporting jerseys."