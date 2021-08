KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Mavericks are hosting an NHL preseason game between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, on Oct. 2.

The game will begin at 7:05 p.m., and tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, Aug. 19 at 12 p.m.

The price of tickets range from $50 to $175, but those interested in premium seating can contact the Mavericks Ticket Office at 816-252-7825.