‘Cal’s doing a great job’: Royals president defends embattled pitching coach

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Royals president Dayton Moore is standing by his team’s embattled pitching coach.

“Cal’s doing a great job,” Moore told a group of reporters Monday. “I appreciate the question, because questions like that should be asked. I ask those questions. John Sherman asks those questions. J.J. Piccolo ask those questions as well.”

Kansas City’s pitching staff currently ranks 26th in runs allowed per game (5.14), 28th in earned run average (4.97) and league-worst in strikeouts (461).

Speaking at an Overland Park baseball facility ahead of his annual "C You in the Major Leagues," Moore applauded Eldred’s ability to work through tough times.

“Cal’s doing a tremendous job as far as his attitude is concerned,” Moore said. “There's an attitude of collaboration that exists from all of our pitching people to make sure that we're providing our players with the right information, we're making the necessary adjustments for them to be successful and we're seeing some growth."

Kansas City rounds out a west coast road trip with a three-game set in Los Angeles against the Angels starting Monday.

.@Royals starting pitchers on this road trip (5 games):



2.73 ERA (8 ER in 26.1 IP)

.185 AVG (17-for-92)

31 K (10.6 K/9) — Nick Kappel (@NickKappel) June 19, 2022

“I know it doesn't happen as quickly as we'd all like, I have plenty of sleepless nights like everybody else,” Moore said. “We all care deeply.”

—