'Can we stop calling it that please?': Kelce brothers talk Super Bowl on podcast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you host a podcast with your brother and you both make the Super Bowl, there's no shortage of topics to discuss.

But Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, have one topic they wish people wouldn't talk so much about: Super Bowl LVII being dubbed "The Kelce Bowl."

“Can we stop calling it that?” Jason asked. “There’s a lot of guys involved with this. Major organizations involved. We’re gonna be asked this question nonstop from here until the Super Bowl and I’m already over it.”

Jason Kelce also proclaimed their were more storylines between the Chiefs and Eagles than just the two brothers playing against one another such as Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni coaching against their former teams.

Reid was the head coach of the Eagles from 1999 to 2012 while Sirianni was on the Chiefs coaching staff from 2009 to 2012.

When the Chiefs and Eagles kickoff in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, from Glendale, Arizona, it'll mark the first time a pair of brothers will play against each other.

They talked about the game on the newest episode of their podcast, New Heights .

“We appreciate all the guys for calling it the "Kelce Bowl," but let’s focus on the Chiefs-Eagles man,” Travis Kelce said.

Travis Kelce said he felt like he was getting asked about this happening like every single year.

“My entire time that's been like my entire goal to play my brother in the Super Bowl,” Travis Kelce said. “Now that it’s happening, it’s kind of sick.”

Jason said during the podcast he never thought a Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup would happen. The added factor that both are All-Pro-caliber players.

“It's gotta be as rare as being a lottery pick right?” Jason said. “Have we been playing the lottery this whole time? Did we just win the Mega 8?”

Both also agreed with Travis' comments that their mom Donna is going to win regardless of which team comes out on top.

“She’ll focus only on the positives,” Jason said. “Which is wrong cause she should be there for the brother that loses. She’s a frontrunner, but it’s fine.”

The game is also the talk of the town in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where the brothers grew up.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke Monday of his role in coaching both players , calling them compassionate yet competitive.

