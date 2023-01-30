Chiefs coach Andy Reid: ‘Competitive, compassion’ bond Kelce brothers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During Andy Reid’s penultimate season in Philadelphia, the Eagles drafted an unsung center out of Cincinnati with the 191st overall pick in the sixth round.

Jason Kelce , who was the fourth of four centers taken in the 2011 NFL Draft, quickly established himself as a starter and future All-Pro anchor of the Eagles’ line.

Philadelphia fired Reid after the 2012 season, but he landed on his feet in Kansas City, where he’s continued to build his Pro Football Hall of Fame résumé.

The Chiefs are heading to a third Super Bowl in four seasons with another Kelce to thank — tight end Travis Kelce , who was part of the first draft class for Kansas City after Reid’s arrival.

Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 pits the Chiefs against the Eagles, but it also marks the first brother-against-brother matchup.

“I have invested time in both those two, so I feel like I am part of the family,” Reid said when asked about the Kelce brothers clashing for an NFL championship .

Reid was asked Monday what similarities he’s noticed between Jason, 35, and Travis, 33.

“They’re both, at heart, very competitive and compassionate,” Reid said. “I think the biggest thing is they care. They care about people and they care about their game, their trade.”

Jason founded the (Be)Philly Foundation and Travis started the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation , charities that are focused on buoying underserved children in teens in the NFL cities where they’ve risen to riches and stardom.

Supporting kids has become central to the Kelce brothers’ mission, but they’re squaring off in two weeks for the ultimate prize in football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“I haven’t talked to him yet, but it’s a cool scenario to be in,” Travis said after Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at GEHA FIeld at Arrowhead Stadium. “ My mom (Donna) can’t lose. I’ll just leave it at that. It’s going to be an amazing feeling, playing against him."

Known for his brash and outspoken style, don't expect any barbs from Travis Kelce in the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

"Obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization," he said. "You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much respect and how much I love my brother. It’s definitely going to be an emotional game.”

Emotion has always been a part of the Kelce brothers’ game, but perhaps more so for Travis — and not always in the most gracious of ways.

“Travis has grown up a lot,” Reid said. “Jason came in probably more mature — big brother — and Travis was a little more immature, but he’s really grown into a good person.”

He may have Jason to thank, in part, for serving as a role model (and occasional instigator).

“Travis is the little brother, and I think big brother probably protected him so Travis could do some crazy things,” Reid said. “He probably talked him into jumping off a ladder into the raked-up leaves once or twice.”

Both Kelce brothers already have won a Super Bowl and authored Hall of Fame careers, so Super Bowl LVII is all about bragging rights. Travis' Chiefs are 3-0 against Jason's Eagles, but a Super Bowl could shift the balance of power significantly.

—