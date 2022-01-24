Watch
Celebrities, politicians, fans share excitement in KC win over Buffalo

Posted at 10:39 PM, Jan 23, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrities, politicians and fans alike can barely contain their excitement over Kansas City’s exhilarating 42-36 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas was vocal on Twitter throughout the game, sharing the stress of the highs and lows that led to overtime.

But once it was official KC would be hosting its fourth straight AFC Championship, he let his KCMO pride be known.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill echoed what many fans were thinking as blood pressures soared: “I love this team.”

Naturally, former Chiefs had to get in on the action as well. Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez tipped his hat to Travis Kelce’s winning touchdown.

Four-time All-Pro offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz shared a photo of himself beating the drum before Sunday’s victory.

Other sports got involved, too. The U. S. Soccer Women’s National Team posted its head coach’s anxious victory reaction.

Across State Line, the Kansas City Monarchs shared their support.

And Kansas University men’s basketball star Mitch Lightfoot kept it short and sweet

But actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan summed up what many were thinking after the finale to a thrilling weekend of close playoff games.

