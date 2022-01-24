Celebrities, politicians, fans share excitement in KC win over Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrities, politicians and fans alike can barely contain their excitement over Kansas City’s exhilarating 42-36 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas was vocal on Twitter throughout the game, sharing the stress of the highs and lows that led to overtime.

But once it was official KC would be hosting its fourth straight AFC Championship , he let his KCMO pride be known.

Welcome to Kansas City, Missouri.



Official home of the AFC Championship Game.



Back to Back to Back to Back. pic.twitter.com/vdViuiFOva — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 24, 2022

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill echoed what many fans were thinking as blood pressures soared: “I love this team.”

Oh my god. What a game. I love this team. And respect the Buffalo Bills big time. #ChiefsKingdom — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 24, 2022

Naturally, former Chiefs had to get in on the action as well. Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez tipped his hat to Travis Kelce’s winning touchdown.

Just saw the best @NFL game I’ve ever seen without a doubt. Incredible performance by both teams!! Let’s go @Chiefs!! Your one of the goats 🐐 @tkelce. — Tony Gonzalez (@TonyGonzalez88) January 24, 2022

Four-time All-Pro offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz shared a photo of himself beating the drum before Sunday’s victory.

What a game!! Truly an honor to bang the drum! Let’s go Chiefs!!! pic.twitter.com/ZxCONWgj4r — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 24, 2022

Other sports got involved, too. The U. S. Soccer Women’s National Team posted its head coach’s anxious victory reaction.

Congrats @Chiefs on an epic win! We’ve got a VERY happy head coach here in Jan Camp 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YPN5i1M0R2 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) January 24, 2022

Across State Line, the Kansas City Monarchs shared their support.

Break out the beers!



Congratulations to the @Chiefs!! We can’t wait to watch you next week. #OneTeamOneVision pic.twitter.com/87fmwmdirz — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) January 24, 2022

And Kansas University men’s basketball star Mitch Lightfoot kept it short and sweet

Wow I love being a @Chiefs fan — Mitch Lightfoot (@Mitchlightfoot) January 24, 2022

But actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan summed up what many were thinking after the finale to a thrilling weekend of close playoff games.