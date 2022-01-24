Chiefs make history by hosting 4th straight AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No matter what happens in the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs have already made history.

With its 42-36 win Sunday against Buffalo coupled with Cincinnati’s upset Saturday at top-seeded Tennessee, the Chiefs will become the first team in NFL history to host the AFC title game at 2:05 p.m. next Sunday when the Bengals hit town for a Week 17 rematch.

Kansas City lost at Cincinnati 34-31 on a last-second field goal in a penalty-filled contest that cost coach Andy Reid’s squad the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

The Titans and Chiefs tied for the best record in the conference at 12-5, but Tennessee got the bye week by virtue of a Week 7 win against Kansas City.

But thanks to the Bengals’ 19-16 win — on another last-second field goal by rookie kicker Evan McPherson — in Nashville, the Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game again.

“We’ve got a great team coming in here, so we can enjoy this (win over the Bills) for about a minute then we’ve got to get ourselves ready for Cincinnati,” coach Andy Reid said.

Kansas City had never hosted the conference title game before the 2018 season, which ended with an overtime loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

As the No. 2 seed during the 2019 playoffs, the Chiefs hosted after Baltimore was upset in the Divisional round — ironically enough, by Tennessee — and went on to snap a 50-year Super Bowl title drought.

Kansas City beat Buffalo in last year’s AFC Championship Game en route to a second straight Super Bowl appearance, a 31-9 loss against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, Florida, last February.