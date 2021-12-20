Center Creed Humphrey, 2 other Chiefs win fan Pro Bowl vote

Congratulations, Chiefs Kingdom — you have voted Creed higher!

The NFL announced the final results of fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl and Kansas City Chiefs rookie center Creed Humphrey surged into first place in the AFC.

By some analyses, Humphrey has been the top center in the NFL this season, but it took a concerted effort by Chiefs fans to boost him into first place — one that even involved Scott Stapp, the frontman of the rock band Creed.

New England’s David Andrews had been leading the fan vote.

Humphrey is one of three Chiefs players along with tight end Travis Kelce and safety Tyrann Mathieu to finish as the top vote-getter at their position in the AFC.

Kelce finished third in overall Pro Bowl voting with 262,540 votes.

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor finished with the most votes from all fans (265,370), holding on despite a late surge for San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa hadn’t been in the top five in fan voting before surging to second place with 264,687 votes — 683 votes shy of Taylor’s total.

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (244,714) and Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs (242,900) rounded out the top five in fan voting.

Chiefs players received more votes than any other team’s players thanks to a surge fueled by social media last week.

The Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots and Green Bay round out the top five teams.

Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia center Jason Kelce, also surged into first place during the last week of voting. He overtook NFC East rival Tyler Biadasz of Dallas.

Fan voting is only one component of the NFL Pro Bowl selection process. The rosters will be announced during a special on NFL Network at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Voting by NFL fans, players and coaches each account for one-third of the selection process.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Tickets for the game are on sale now and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend.

Other events during Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas include the NFL Flag Football championships, the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. had been the leading vote-getter at tackle in the AFC, but he was passed by Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater in the final week.