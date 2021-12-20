Chiefs TE Travis Kelce selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was among five players who appeared on Las Vegas billboards Monday, signifying that each has been selected for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Earlier Monday, the NFL revealed the final results of fan voting, which accounts for one-third of the selections process. Players voting and voting by NFL coaches also accounts for one-third each.

This marks Kelce’s seventh consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He also made the first-team All-Pro in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

This season, Kelce ranks second on the Chiefs with 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.

He owns six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, which is two more than any other tight end in NFL history. No other tight end has ever had more than four 1,000-yard seasons and never more than three such seasons in a row.

RELATED | Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, 2 others added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Kelce was joined by the top fan vote-getter, Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, along with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and two Los Angeles Rams, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kelce, who was among three Kansas City players to lead at their respective positions, received the third-most votes of any NFL player from fans and the Chiefs as a whole received more votes than any other team.

Center Creed Humphrey surged into the lead at his position during the last week of fan voting, while safety Tyrann Mathieu also led his position group.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but the Chiefs hope to be too busy preparing for a third straight Super Bowl appearance to participate.