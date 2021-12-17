Chargers TE Parham taken to hospital for evaluation after injury during game vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Los Angeles Chargers’ opening drive ended with four straight incompletions from the 5-yard line and a turnover on downs, but the defensive stop was overshadowed by a scary injury.

Donald Parham Jr., a second-year tight end from Stetson University, dropped a pass from Justin Herbert on fourth down and appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf when he landed.

Parham, 24, whose body appeared to go limp after he hit his head, stayed down for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him and had to be carted off the field.

Parham’s facemask was removed and he was placed on a backboard. His hands and arms appeared to be shaking as he was taken from the field.

There was no information yet on the nature or severity of Parham’s injury, but the team announced that he had been taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to Arrowhead Pride Editor-in-Chief and KSHB 41 News Sports contributor Pete Sweeney.

Parham, a 6-foot-8 native of Lakeland, Florida, went undrafted in 2019.

He signed with Detroit, but was released after rookie minicamp and later signed with Washington.

Parham went to training camp and spent a week on Washington’s practice squad last season.

He then played for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL before signing with the Chargers in April 2020.

Parham appeared in 13 games last season, including five starts, and racked up 10 catches for 159 yards with three touchdowns.

He has started 10 of the Chargers’ 14 games this season, including Thursday against the Chiefs, with 20 catches for 190 yards and another three touchdowns.