‘Chief of Outlaw Attitude’: Creed Humphrey partners with Kansas City Outlaws bull-riding team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Creed Humphrey is many things — the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting center, a Super Bowl champion, a Pro Bowler, a tribal member of the Potawatomi Nation.

But he added a new title Tuesday — “The Chief of Outlaw Attitude.”

The Kansas City Outlaws, a professional bull-riding team that competes in the PBR Teams league, announced “a strategic partnership” with Humphrey, who will serve as an Official Fan Ambassador.

“Chiefs Kingdom, welcome to Outlaw County,” Humphrey said in a promotional video provided by the Outlaws.

The Outlaws said in a release that the partnership with Humphrey is “a natural fit in exemplifying grit, determination, and a deep-rooted passion to win championships for the people of Kansas City.”

Humphrey, a native of Shawnee, Oklahoma, will serve as a hype man during Outlaw Days, which will feature head-to-head bull-riding games.

One of PBR’s top bucking bulls will be renamed in Humphrey’s honor as part of the partnership.

”I am excited to become the first Official Fan Ambassador for the Kansas City Outlaws of PBR Teams,” Humphrey said in a news release. “As an offensive lineman, we bring the grit, power, and attitude to the team – just like this organization. As the Chief of Outlaw Nation, I look forward to continuing to bring excitement and championships to Kansas City!”

AgencyOf via the Kansas City Outlaws Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey has partnered with the Kansas City Outlaws, who compete in the PBR Teams league, as a fan ambassador.

The PBR Teams season kicks off July 24-25 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and continues when the Outlaws host the second annual homestead Aug. 3-5, an eight-team event at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The team is led by PBR Ring of Honor inductees J.W. Hart and Guilherme Marchi along with two Missouri natives, Koltin Hevalow from Smithville and Bob Mitchell from Steelville.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, via the T-Mobile Center website or the PBR website, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

