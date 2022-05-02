Watch
Chiefs acquire CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. from Houston Texans

Seahawks Texans Football
Jeff Lewis/AP
Defensive back (1) Lonnie Johnson, Jr. of the Houston Texans warms up before playing against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston, TX. Seahawks defeated the Texans 33-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Posted at 5:04 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 18:04:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continued its efforts to bolster its defense on Monday.

After using seven of its 10 draft picks on defensive players in the NFL Draft, the Chiefs acquired corner back Lonnie Johnson Jr. from the Houston Texans on Monday.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reports the Texans will receive a 2024 conditional seventh round pick.

Johnson, 26, was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft from the University of Kentucky.

He will join his former teammate safety Justin Reid, who the Chiefs traded for in March.

Last season, Johnson recorded 55 total tackles, including 38 solo tackles, to go with two interceptions.

