Chiefs All-Pro TE Travis Kelce injures knee at practice, status for Lions game uncertain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee Tuesday at practice, which could leave the Kansas City Chiefs even more short-handed as the 2023 season kicks off Thursday against Detroit.

“We’ll just see how he does going forward,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday during his final availability before the opener versus the Lions.

Kelce, the Chiefs' record-setting star and a focal point of the offense, missed all but one play of his rookie season in 2013 after knee surgery, but he's been remarkably healthy since.

Reid said Kansas City’s medical staff was still evaluating Kelce’s knee and he had no idea what his status would be for Thursday’s game.

“It happened right in front of me,” Reid said. “He hyperextended it.”

Reid, who seemed agitated, also said there had been “no progress” with respect to All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones’ contract holdout.

When pressed about Kelce’s injury, Reid said, “I’ll tell you what with the injuries. I’ll give them to you game day. If I can’t say that everybody’s good to go, you’ll see the ‘X’ when we get there.”

Kelce would be the eighth player added to the Chiefs’ injury report.

On the initial injury report of the season, Kansas City listed four players — wide receiver Richie James (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) — as limited participants after Monday’s practice.

Three others — guard Nick Allegretti (pec), cornerback Nic Jones (hand) and defensive end BJ Thompson (hamstring) — were full participants.

But Reid expressed optimism that those seven players would be available.

“I think most guys are there,” Reid said.

—

