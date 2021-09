KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 Sports' Hayley Lewis sits down exclusively with Chiefs' second-year defensive end Mike Danna after the Chiefs' first AFC West loss of the season to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Danna finished with one sack in the Chiefs 30-24 loss.

“We are a unit and we have to respond this week and that’s our next challenge ... We got to come in and watch the tape, pay attention to detail and come back ready to work," Danna said.