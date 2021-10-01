Watch
Chiefs’ Andy Reid can reach major milestone with win over former team

‘Big Red’ just one win shy of 100 total with the Chiefs
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Andy Reid
Posted at 2:35 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 15:35:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is on the cusp of history.

A win Sunday would be Reid’s 100th total with Kansas City, making him only the second head coach ever to cross the 100 mark with two teams.

Asked by reporters on Zoom after practice Friday, Reid was his usual self; hesitant to place the focus on himself, but instead getting his team back on the right track.

“We're there for the business trip part of it,” Reid said in response to the potential milestone.

Reid’s Chiefs have been sloppy early, tallying six turnovers through three weeks.

“That's why you go there. And what this is really all about, it's not about me," Reid said. "It's not about [me] having lived in Philadelphia...right now it's about playing better football and taking care of business.”

Reid is 2-0 all-time against his former team.

