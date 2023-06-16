Chiefs announce 2023 training camp schedule; open practices begins July 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released their schedule for 2023 Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, with practices set to begin a bit earlier than previous years.

The first open practice for the team will be set to begin on Sunday, July 17.

Practice is set for 9:15 a.m. for all days besides the last day of camp, which will be on Thursday, Aug. 17, with practice at 8:15 a.m. on the final day.

As per previous training camps, different position groups signing autographs on various days.

This will be the team's 13th training camp at Missouri Western State University since 2010.

The team recently extended its agreement with the university to have training camp at the school through the 2024 season

Nearly all training camp practices will be free and open to the public, but the first day of camp and all Saturday day practices will require a $5 admission fee and there will be two Season Ticket exclusive practices.

For the full schedule for training camp, you can check it out on the Chiefs website.

