Chiefs announce kickoff times for preseason games on KSHB 41

Charlie Keegan
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Posted at 2:18 PM, May 18, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will wrap up the preseason with their lone home exhibition game at noon on Saturday, Aug. 26, against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs’ other two preseason games are on the road Sunday, Aug. 13, at New Orleans and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Arizona.

Kickoff against the Saints is set for noon, while kickoff against the Cardinals will be at 7 p.m.

All three games will air on KSHB 41 News, which is the official television broadcast home of the Chiefs.

