Chiefs back-up quarterbacks impress during first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 19 to16 in their first preseason game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The win could be the first of many as quarterback Patrick Mahomes pushes the team for an undefeated run to Super Bowl LVI. While the preseason games don't count toward a 20-0 season, Mahomes surely wouldn't mind starting the season off with three wins under the team's belt.

Mahomes only ended up in the game for four plays and all four strings got a chance to play.

Two quarterbacks, Chad Henne and Shane Buechele, put the two Chiefs touchdowns on the board Saturday night.

Henne made a 5-yard pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle to put the Chiefs on the board 7-0, but the Niners responded quickly with a touchdown of their own.

The Niners were in the lead 16-13 with a little over two minutes left in the game, and rookie Buechele, out of SMU, had a great drive before running the ball into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown.

Buechele spoke after the game and said the team and him were prepared for "those two-minute situations" and worked on them in practice. He said it was "pretty cool coming back to the sideline" after his touchdown drive with his teammates congratulating him.

"It's preseason but we want to win every game," Buechele said.