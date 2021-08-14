Kansas City Chiefs open 2021 preseason at San Francisco 49ers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs open the 2021 preseason at the San Francisco 49ers.

Catch a special hour-long pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. on KSHB 41 followed by kickoff between the Chiefs and Niners in a rematch of Kansas City's stirring Super Bowl LIV victory at 7:30 p.m.

The game will air on KSHB 41, your official Home of the Chiefs, as the quest for a third straight Super Bowl appearance begins.

What to watch for

After an injury-riddled offensive line struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes during a Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs remade the wall of five players up front to keep the franchise safe in 2021.

Veteran NFL reporter Peter King of NBC Sports explains the unprecedented nature of the Chiefs' offseason O-line rebuild in an exclusive interview with KSHB 41 Sports Reporter Aaron Ladd.

Sports Director Mick Shaffer also went one-on-one with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who is the Chiefs' new starting left tackle after a pre-draft trade in April.

Chiefs one-on-one: left tackle Orlando Brown, Jr.

