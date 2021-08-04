'It has its good days, it has its bad days:' Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton talks about injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton said in a Wednesday press conference that he still has off days after breaking his ankle last season.

Charlton broke his ankle in week nine of the 2020 NFL season while playing the Carolina Panthers.

"It has its good days, it has his bad days," he said. "Some days I feel great, I feel like my old self. Some days... I may come back and it's a little sore."

Charlton said he tries to push through it when his ankle bothers him, especially since he had to miss out last season.

"Having the season over like that, in the blink of an eye for me, was tough," he said.

Charlton was having a good season prior to his injury, recording seven tackles, four quarterback pressures, two sacks and a forced fumble as a rotational defensive end for the Chiefs.

He was previously a first-round draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 and then had one season in Miami in 2019.

Now, he said he is glad to be among coaches he feels supported by.

"They want to push me, they want to see me win," Charlton said. "Having that feel when a coach has your back is definitely a plus."

Charlton said he is looking forward to being a part of the team's success this season.