Report: Chiefs re-signing defensive end Taco Charlton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Taco Tuesday, Chiefs Kingdom!

Defensive end Taco Charlton came to Kansas City on a one-year, prove-it deal last season and wound up missing the final nine games of the season and playoffs with a broken ankle.

But he showed the Chiefs enough in the seven games he did play to earn another season to prove his value to Kansas City’s roster.

The Chiefs re-signed Charlton to another one-year deal Tuesday, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The #Chiefs are re-signing DE Taco Charlton to a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Charlton had seven tackles, four quarterback pressures, two sacks and a forced fumble as a rotational defensive end for the Chiefs last season.

Retaining Charlton, 26, was important for Kansas City, which only has three other defensive ends — Frank Clark, Michael Danna and Tim Ward — on the current roster.

The Chiefs are not expected to bring Alex Okafor or Tanoh Kpassagnon, who also are unrestricted free agents.

Charlton was a first-round pick by the Cowboys in 2017. After two seasons in Dallas, he played for Miami in 2019, recording a career-high five sacks.