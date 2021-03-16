Menu

Report: Chiefs re-signing defensive end Taco Charlton

Jeff Roberson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton (94) lines up against the New York Jets during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
Taco Charlton
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 12:04:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Taco Tuesday, Chiefs Kingdom!

Defensive end Taco Charlton came to Kansas City on a one-year, prove-it deal last season and wound up missing the final nine games of the season and playoffs with a broken ankle.

But he showed the Chiefs enough in the seven games he did play to earn another season to prove his value to Kansas City’s roster.

The Chiefs re-signed Charlton to another one-year deal Tuesday, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Charlton had seven tackles, four quarterback pressures, two sacks and a forced fumble as a rotational defensive end for the Chiefs last season.

Retaining Charlton, 26, was important for Kansas City, which only has three other defensive ends — Frank Clark, Michael Danna and Tim Ward — on the current roster.

The Chiefs are not expected to bring Alex Okafor or Tanoh Kpassagnon, who also are unrestricted free agents.

Charlton was a first-round pick by the Cowboys in 2017. After two seasons in Dallas, he played for Miami in 2019, recording a career-high five sacks.

