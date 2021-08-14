Peter King: Chiefs offensive-line overhaul has little precedent

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It’s no secret the Kansas City Chiefs overhauled their offensive line after protection issues in Super Bowl LV proved too much to overcome in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs signed arguably the best free-agent guard available, giving former New England standout Joe Thuney a massive five-year contract ; traded for Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. before the draft; added Tennessee guard Trey Smith and Oklahoma center Creed Humprey in the NFL Draft; and welcomed back 2020 opt-out Lucas Niang, who is working with the first team as veteran right tackle Mike Remmers works his way back from injury.

The Chiefs are primed to start five new faces in front of All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the preseason opener at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a feat NBC’s Peter King hasn’t seen in his decades covering the NFL.

“It's revolutionary what they're trying to do,” King said during an exclusive interview with KSHB 41. “I've covered football for 37 years, I have never seen a good team have a brand new position group. Totally new.”

Kansas City has provided glimpses of its first-team unit throughout training camp, but Saturday’s preseason game offers the first true test for the new group.

“Of all the X-factors of the really good teams in football, that is the one that I'm paying most attention to,” King said. “ And what really makes you wonder about it is that you're blocking for a quarterback who you don't know where he's going to be.”

The retooled unit will get its first game action together at Levi's Stadium, a game you can watch on KSHB 41.