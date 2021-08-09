Watch
LIVE BLOG: Chiefs return to camp Monday, LB Willie Gay Jr. out

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Chiefs Dolphins Football
Posted at 9:06 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 11:26:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:24 a.m. | Though the offense has struggled, the defense unit recorded two more sacks, making it three on the day so far.

9:57 a.m. | The Chiefs offense continued to struggle during the team period. KSHB 41 News sports reporter Aaron Ladd reported the unit made lots of mistakes.

Last week, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said the offense had an "off day" at training camp.

9:53 a.m. | During 11-on-11's, Chiefs quarter back Patrick Mahomes was sacked on the first play.

9:05 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are back at training camp on Monday, with just five days until their preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, a game people can watch on KSHB 41.

Line backer Willie Gay Jr., will miss Monday's practice and is in concussion protocol.

Stay tuned for more updates.

