Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy says offense 'had an off day' at training camp practice Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said the offense "had an off day" at Monday's training camp practice .

Bieniemy said that even though it was an off day for the offense, they need to get back to business.

"Being a competitor we all want it to be perfect but we understand the ebb and flow of practice," Bieniemy said. "Sometimes you have good days and sometimes the guys on the other side have good days."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions during practice, one nabbed by linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and the other by rookie-linebacker Nick Bolton.

When asked about the Gay Jr. interception, Bieniemy said that the play was not executed well by the offense.

"In my opinion, from what I remember, it was just a poorly executed play," he said. "We need to execute better."

#Chiefs Willie Gay nabs an interception during Monday's 7-on-7 period pic.twitter.com/7yswKlswjG — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2021

When talking about the Chiefs 2021 NFL draft picks, Bieniemy said the players are working hard everyday and doing a hell of a job.

"Are they right where we need them to be? Not quite," he said. "But I will say this, every day I'm seeing them improve upon something. Now are they making mistakes? Yes, mistakes happen, and like I said, you want to encourage them because, when they do make a mistake, it's not about that particular play. It's what are they going to do the next time they have an opportunity to get our there."