Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy says offense 'had an off day' at training camp practice Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 Sports
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talked to reporters after training camp practice on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Eric Bieniemy Chiefs training camp
Posted at 12:38 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 13:38:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said the offense "had an off day" at Monday's training camp practice.

Bieniemy said that even though it was an off day for the offense, they need to get back to business.

"Being a competitor we all want it to be perfect but we understand the ebb and flow of practice," Bieniemy said. "Sometimes you have good days and sometimes the guys on the other side have good days."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions during practice, one nabbed by linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and the other by rookie-linebacker Nick Bolton.

When asked about the Gay Jr. interception, Bieniemy said that the play was not executed well by the offense.

"In my opinion, from what I remember, it was just a poorly executed play," he said. "We need to execute better."

When talking about the Chiefs 2021 NFL draft picks, Bieniemy said the players are working hard everyday and doing a hell of a job.

"Are they right where we need them to be? Not quite," he said. "But I will say this, every day I'm seeing them improve upon something. Now are they making mistakes? Yes, mistakes happen, and like I said, you want to encourage them because, when they do make a mistake, it's not about that particular play. It's what are they going to do the next time they have an opportunity to get our there."

Even with the off day, the offensive coordinator said he has no problem with Mahomes' goal of an undefeated season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!