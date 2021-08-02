LIVE BLOG: Chiefs return to training camp, Juan Thornhilll leaves practice early

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:15 a.m. | The former Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton seems to be fitting in with the Chiefs defense.

During practice Monday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception which Bolton picked off.

Fellow linebacker Willie Gay Jr. spoke highly of Bolton after Friday's practice calling him "a monster" on the field.

Another Mahomes interception, this time to Nick Bolton — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2021

10:05 a.m. | Juan Thornhill left training camp practice early Monday after he was seen in the medical tent.

Walking up the hill now. Looks like his day is over. https://t.co/YC9k3xy4ms — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2021

10 a.m. | Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill is in the medical tent at training camp practice Monday.

Thornhill tore his ACL during his rookie year in 2019 and missed Super Bowl LIV. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

#Chiefs Juan Thornhill is in the medical tent — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2021

9:40 a.m. | Travis Kelce is not only back at practice after tightness in his back and hips kept him from practicing last week, but he also is celebrating his new facial hair.

The tight end was seen rocking a mustache for as he called it "Mustache Monday."

#Chiefs Travis Kelce is here and celebrating 'Mustache Monday' 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5xzNVGYVSy — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2021

Kelce in team practice also seemed to be connecting with quarterback Patrick Mahomes to give fans at Chiefs training camp a good show.

#Chiefs in team now, Mahomes to Kelce draws a nice cheer and a healthy gain — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2021

9:15 a.m. | Players have begun to file into training camp Monday.

Tight end Travis Kelce appears to be back after taking a break due to tightness in his back.

#Chiefs Travis Kelce is practicing today — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2021

KSHB 41 Sports anchor Aaron Ladd also noted that line backer Ben Niemann dressed up but may not be fully participating.

#Chiefs Ben Niemann is dressed but does not have a helmet — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2021

9 a.m. | Chiefs training camp will be back from its Sunday break Monday. Over the weekend, the players swapped roles.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill made his pitch to replace Patrick Mahomes on Saturday, with varied success.

The role reversals did not stop there. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. gave reporting a go.

.@WillieG___ may have missed his true calling in life 😂 pic.twitter.com/QPJ73xNqB3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 1, 2021

Once again, camp will be open to those who reserve a spot online.

