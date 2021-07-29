Watch
LIVE BLOG: Chiefs training camp opens to the public

Chiefs fans attend the postponed Chiefs-Patriots game on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 29, 2021
KANSAS CITY MO. — 9 a.m. | On Wednesday, Chiefs season ticket holders were able to attend training camp for the first time. On Thursday, anyone who signed up in advance will be able to attend as well.

With COVID-19 still a concern, fans will not be able to get autographs with the athletes, but it will still be the first time since 2019 that fans will be able to attend at all.

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Wednesday he is hopeful the stadium will be at full capacity this season, but with new CDC guidance and cases rising across the metro, nothing has been set in stone.

