Chiefs' Chris Jones tried a new exercise this offseason: yoga

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones wanted to increase his flexibility during the offseason, so he tried a new exercise: yoga.

Jones, who usually did pilates during the offseason, practiced yoga three days a week this time around.

"It's fun. It's different," Jones said. "I can do some new positions that I never thought I could do."

The defender said he started practicing yoga to work on his flexibility for his new position at defensive end.

"I wanted to be little more flexible," Jones said. "Bending the edge is a little different from taking the turn on the 3-Tech."

In past seasons, Jones rushed from the middle, but he has been training to be an edge rusher, which requires more flexibility.