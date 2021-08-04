Watch
LIVE BLOG: Chiefs start day 2 of padded practice

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid watch a drill during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Andy Reid
Posted at 9:08 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 10:22:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:20 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports anchor Hayley Lewis is at training camp practice on Wednesday and is tweeting photos from the start of practice.

9:15 a.m. | The Chiefs had a good day back in pads on Tuesday.

Head coach Andy Reid said he was happy with the players, and the players themselves seemed happy to be able to play "real football" again.

The defense in particular had a good day.

The Chiefs will start their second day of padded practice around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

