Chiefs beef up defensive-line interior with Texas’ Keondre Coburn in 6th round

Darron Cummings/AP
Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Posted at 3:48 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 16:48:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Needing to bulk the interior of the defensive line, the Kansas City Chiefs added nearly 340 pounds of it in the sixth round by picking Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn.

The Chiefs lost defensive tackle Khalen Saunders in free agency and needed some reinforcements on the defensive interior.

Coburn, a 6-foot-2 prospect who weighed 332 pounds at the NFL Combine, had 14 tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks in 51 career games. He was a second-team All-Big 12 choice as a senior.

Coburn played five years at Texas, including four as the starting nose tackle. He’ll join the interior defensive-line rotation along with veteran Derrick Nnadi.

Kansas City traded its other sixth-round pick (No. 178 overall) to Dallas for the Cowboys’ 2024 fifth-round pick.

