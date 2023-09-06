Chiefs-Broncos Week 6 clash will air on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t have Amazon’s Prime Video? Don’t worry Kansas City Chiefs fans, KSHB 41’s got your back.

We will air the Chiefs’ Thursday night game on Oct. 12 against Denver locally, giving fans in the Kansas City region a free option for catching the AFC West battle.

The Chiefs have won 15 straight games, so it may be a stretch to call it a rivalry these days.

But with former New Orleans coach Sean Payton taking the Broncos’ reins, the historical rivalry gets some new life and added spice.

Kansas City and Denver meet twice in a span of 17 days with the return game Oct. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High.

There are at least five games scheduled to air on KSHB 41, including Thursday’s season opener against Detroit.

Pregame coverage for the Chiefs-Lions game begins at 4 p.m. and will continue until NBC’s national coverage begins at 7 p.m.

After the game, KSHB 41 will have a one-hour postgame show.

Other Chiefs games on KSHB 41 include scheduled Sunday Night Football showdowns at the New York Jets on Oct. 1 and at Green Bay on Dec. 3.

KSHB 41 also will air Kansas City’s showdown with Miami on Nov. 5 from Frankfurt, Germany.

