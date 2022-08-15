Chiefs bulk up at DT with addition of Danny Shelton

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — There was a massive new addition on the field Monday at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, where defensive tackle Danny Shelton made his debut after the team officially announced his signing.

“I think I could fit in one of his legs,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked after practice. “He’s a big man.”

Shelton — who is listed at 6 feet, 2 inches and 345 pounds — stood out with his size alone, but he also impressed in limited reps.

Against a range of backup offensive linemen, Shelton proved to be a handful during a team period. He devoured blocks, including a triple team on one rep, without giving up ground and plugged gaps.

During his lone one-on-one rep, the hulking Shelton walked right guard Trey Smith back a few steps, an indication of his immense power and potential.

“He’s a big body that’s a good athlete,” Reid said, “and he’s had a lot of good downs in this league. ... It’s a good addition.”

Shelton left practice early as part of the Chiefs’ acclimation process, but he provides a space-eater who can provide some penetration or, at the very least, occupy blocks without getting blown off the ball.

“He got some good work in,” Reid said.

If he can stay healthy, Shelton figures to settle into a rotation with Derrick Nnadi on the interior.

The 28-year-old defensive tackle entered the NFL as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He spent his first three seasons with Cleveland before being traded to New England, where he helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl LIII title.

Shelton’s second season in New England was his best. He recorded career-highs with 61 tackles and three sacks and also matched his career-high with six quarterback pressures.

Shelton spent 2020 in Detroit and 2021 with the New York Giants.

He has 278 tackles, including 17 for a loss, and six sacks in 100 career games across seven NFL seasons.