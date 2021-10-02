Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward, DE Frank Clark to miss game against Philadelphia

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) fires up the crowd during a time out in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Charvarius Ward
Posted at 12:31 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 13:31:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be with out corner back Charvarius Ward and defensive end Frank Clark when they play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

On Saturday, the team officially ruled the pair out.

Both Ward and Clark will miss their second consecutive game. Clark is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ward continues to tend to a quad injury.

The Chiefs also announced they've activated defensive back Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage