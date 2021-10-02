Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward, DE Frank Clark to miss game against Philadelphia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be with out corner back Charvarius Ward and defensive end Frank Clark when they play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

On Saturday, the team officially ruled the pair out.

Both Ward and Clark will miss their second consecutive game . Clark is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ward continues to tend to a quad injury.

The Chiefs also announced they've activated defensive back Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad.