2 Chiefs defensive starters inactive against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of a key AFC West showdown, the Kansas City Chiefs lost two defensive starters to injury late in the week.

Defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) are inactive for the Chiefs' noon kickoff Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clark missed the season opener against the Cleveland Browns. He made two tackles, including one for a loss last Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens, but suffered another hamstring injury Thursday.

NFL Network correspondent James Palmer was the first to report Clark would miss a second game.

#chiefs DL Chris Jones is questionable but will play today per sources. Frank Clark (hamstring)will not go I’m told. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

After practicing Wednesday, Clark was limited Thursday at practice and wasn’t available Friday, leading the Chiefs to list him as doubtful for the Chargers game.

Ward and defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) were the only players with an injury designation. Both were listed as questionable.

Ward won’t play, but Jones is active for the game.

#Chiefs will be without Charvarius Ward (quad) today vs. Chargers, per source. — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 26, 2021

Cornerback Deandre Baker, who the Chiefs signed late in the 2020 season after he was released by the New York Giants, has been inactive the first two weeks. The former first-round pick also is active and could see the field in Ward’s absence.

Clark’s absence leaves Kansas City thin at defensive end with only an injured Jones, veteran Alex Okafor, second-year pro Mike Danna and rookie fourth-round pick Joshua Kaindoh.

Interior offensive linemen Austin Blythe and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are inactive along with wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

The Chiefs also are without linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (toe), who is eligible for reinstatement from injured reserve next week.

For the Chargers, defensive tackle Justin Jones (calf) is doubtful and defensive end Joey Bosa (ankle) is questionable, according to the final official injury report.

Bosa was spotted warming up before the game with a heavy tape job on his left ankle and is active for the game.

#BoltUp Joey Bosa warming up. Pretty big tape job on the left foot/ankle pic.twitter.com/1JaRJ9gTDc — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 26, 2021

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who played at the University of Kansas, and Jones are inactive for the game.

Quarterback Easton Stick, running back Josha Kelley, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, backup left guard Brenden Jaimes and tight end Tre' McKitty.

