Chiefs CB Chris Lammons charged with battery in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs player was among three other people charged in a beating that occurred Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, for which New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was arrested.

Cornerback Chris Lammons has been charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

The 26-year-old Lammons, Kamara and two other men — Percy Harris and Darrin Young — have been charged in the attack, which left a man unconscious with a right orbital fracture around 6:30 a.m. at Drai’s After Hours nightclub at the Cromwell, according to the Las Vegas Sun .

Surveillance video of the incident shows the four men punch and stomp on a man identified in the arrest report as Darnell Greene.

Kamara played in the Pro Bowl one day after the incident on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Police interviewed the Pro Bowl running back for the Saints at the stadium after the game.

Harris and Young turned themselves into authorities after an arrest warrant was issued.

An arrest warrant for Lammons was requested Tuesday, according to online court records, which also show that an attorney for the Chiefs backup requested he be released on his own recognizance.

It’s unclear from available records if Lammons has surrendered.

A message seeking clarification with Lammons’ attorney has yet to be returned, but no court date has been set for an initial appearance.

Initial appearances were recorded for the other three defendants in the case, including Kamara, who is due in court March 8.

The Chiefs are aware, but had no comments on the situation.

Lammons, who is scheduled to be a free agent, has spent parts of last three seasons with Kansas City primarily as a gunner on special teams.

He has recorded six tackles and a fumble recovery in 14 games.

The 5-foot-10 native of Lauderhill, Florida, originally entered the NFL with Atlanta in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from the University of South Carolina.

He spent time on the practice squad with New Orleans and Miami before the Dolphins added him to the active roster for the 2019 season.

Lammons, who is a restricted free agent, appeared in 12 games, finishing with 13 tackles and an interception in 2019 before he was released in December 2019 and signed later that month with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

He finished the 2021 season on injured reserve.