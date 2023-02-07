Watch Now
Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed clears concussion protocol, reports say

Sneed on track to play in Super Bowl LVII
Bengals Chiefs Football
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Feb 06, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some good news came out of Super Bowl Opening Night for Chiefs Kingdom.

According to multiple reports, Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed said he cleared concussion protocol.

Sneed had been in concussion protocol since he went down in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rookies Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams stepped up in Sneed's absence to help Kansas City seal the victory.

Now that he's cleared concussion protocol, Sneed is on track to play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

