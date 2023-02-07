Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed clears concussion protocol, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some good news came out of Super Bowl Opening Night for Chiefs Kingdom.

According to multiple reports , Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed said he cleared concussion protocol.

Sneed had been in concussion protocol since he went down in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rookies Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams stepped up in Sneed's absence to help Kansas City seal the victory.

Now that he's cleared concussion protocol, Sneed is on track to play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

